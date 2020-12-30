Fixture: Celtic vs Dundee United

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Dundee United to Celtic Park this afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

Neil Lennon’s men have had a confidence boost through winning the Scottish Cup and will be keen to make sure they continue on winning ways today against Dundee United, as they prepare for the weekend’s Glasgow derby.

They play a Dundee United side sitting fifth in the Scottish Premiership standings after picking up 25 points from their opening 20 games; Celtic beat Dundee United away from home in August.

In goal for this afternoon’s game Lennon goes with Vasilis Barkas, while in defence the Celtic manager picks Jeremie Frimpong and Diego Laxalt as full-backs, and Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien in the centre.

Further up the pitch Celtic have David Turnbull and Ismaila Soro looking to control midfield, while Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor also start. Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths provide the goal threat.

Lennon has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including skipper Scott Brown, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Nir Bitton.

Celtic Team vs Dundee United

Barkas, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Laxalt, Turnbull, Soro, McGregor, Christie, Edouard, Griffiths

Substitutes: Hazard, Taylor, Duffy, Bitton, Brown, Ajeti, Rogic, Johnston, Elyounoussi