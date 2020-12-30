Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger believes that Virgil van Dijk’s impact at Liverpool proves the saying that attack wins games but defence wins championships.

The Dutchman has been on the books at Anfield since January 2018, and has been integral to Liverpool’s triumphant campaigns in the Premier League as well as in Europe in the last two seasons.

Rudiger, though rivals with Van Dijk at club as well as international level, holds great respect for his fellow centre-back and sees him as a world-class player.

The Chelsea star is of the view that it was Van Dijk’s addition to the Reds squad that provided them with stability, helping the team attain the success they had in the last two seasons.

Asked whether he thinks the saying attacks wins games while defence wins championships is correct, Rudiger told German news portal t-online: “This thesis is correct.

“World-class defenders like Virgil van Dijk prove that.

“Before he moved to Liverpool, the team were not stable.

“The club have been winning trophies since he’s been there.”

The centre-back admitted that he idolised attacking players while growing up and picked out Brazilian legend Ronaldo as one player that he felt was extraordinary

“The Brazilian Ronaldo, for example, who did things on the ball that were just extraordinary.

”I was less interested in defenders.

“And the advantage of a striker compared to a defender is also very clear: If you score as an attacker, you are the celebrated hero, regardless of how you played before.

“As a defender you have a harder time.”

Van Dijk is currently on the road to recovery having been sidelined since mid-October owing to a serious knee injury, while Rudiger has been struggling for regular game time under Frank Lampard this season, but played the full 90-minutes in the Blues’ 1-1 Premier League draw with Aston Villa on Monday.