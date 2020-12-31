Arsenal are interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Julian Brandt and it is claimed the topic is already being discussed by players in the dressing room.

The Gunners are focusing on offloading players throughout the January transfer window and have signed off on a loan deal for defender Sead Kolasinac to join Schalke.

They are also alive to potential targets to strengthen their squad in upcoming transfer windows though and have been linked with Germany winger Brandt.

And according to German daily Bild, Arsenal’s interest in Brandt is a topic of conversation amongst the players in the dressing room.

Brandt came through the youth system at Wolfsburg before being tempted to Bayer Leverkusen, where he made the transition to the senior game.

His talent was spotted by Dortmund, who splashed €25m to take him to the Ruhr in the summer of 2019.

The winger has continued to kick on with his development at Dortmund and it remains to be seen if his next step might be to make the move to the English capital with Arsenal.

Arsenal may want to further reduce their wage bill before launching a swoop for Brandt however and all eyes will be on further exits from the Emirates in January.