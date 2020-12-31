Former Scotland defender Lee Wilkie believes that defending champions Celtic need to win all the remaining Glasgow derbies to have any chance of catching up with Rangers, starting with this weekend’s meeting at Ibrox.

A 16-point gap has already developed between the two Glasgow sides, though Steven Gerrard’s side have played three more games than the Hoops.

Wilkie, who clocked up eleven appearances for Scotland on the international stage, feels if Rangers beat Celtic this weekend then the title is Ibrox bound.

The 40-year-old is keen to see Celtic keep the title race interesting, but thinks even if they were to win on Saturday they would then need to win the remaining derbies to stand a chance of overhauling Rangers.

“As far as I’m concerned, if Rangers win, you can hand them the title”, Wilkie wrote in his column for the Evening Telegraph.

“Celtic are already so far behind they need to win the remaining Old Firm games to have any chance.

“Defeat in this one would leave them with a mountain to climb.

“But I hope it doesn’t pan out like that.

“I want to see Celtic doing their bit to keep the title race going.

“I like a bit of drama at the top end of the Premiership. Without it, I think the competition suffers.

“So I’ll be hoping for a Celtic win.”

Celtic have found form heading into the fixture with Rangers, winning their last four Scottish Premiership games, the latest a 3-0 victory over Dundee United.