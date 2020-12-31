Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has revealed he is wary of how formidable a team upcoming Champions League opponents Chelsea are and admits he is expecting a difficult tie.

The Blues are set to face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 in the Champions League, the first game of the two-legged tie pencilled in for 23rd February and the reverse fixture for 17th March.

Chelsea and the Madrid outfit met each other in the group stage of the European competition in the 2017/18 season, with the Blues holding the Spaniards to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge while registering a 2-1 win in Spain.

Atletico Madrid chief Cerezo is of the view that Frank Lampard has a great squad under him at Stamford Bridge and sees the Premier League giants as formidable opponents.

The Spaniard feels the encounter will be an evenly fought tie and promised his team will do their best to book a place in the quarter-finals, while admitting it will be a difficult challenge.

Asked how he sees his team’s Champions League clash against Chelsea playing out, Cerezo told Spanish daily AS: “There is still a long time before that big date arrives.

“Chelsea are a formidable team with a great squad.

“It will be a very close tie.

“We will do our best to reach the quarter-finals, but it will be very difficult.

“We have already faced each other on several occasions in recent years and they have always been very even and competitive duels. “

Chelsea will hope they are heading into the tie in better form than at present, with Lampard’s side having won just one of their last six games, suffering three defeats in the process.