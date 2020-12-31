Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Lionel Potillon is expecting Mauricio Pochettino to bring in the coaching ethos of Marcelo Bielsa to the Parisians.

The former Tottenham manager is expected to be named Thomas Tuchel’s replacement as PSG coach in the coming days.

The Argentine is set to return to management more than a year after he left Spurs and will enter the demanding cauldron of PSG in the French capital.

There is excitement around Pochettino arriving at the Parc des Princes and his former PSG team-mate Potillon is expecting the Argentine to make the Parisians a tougher side.

The former defender believes the 48-year-old will not only make PSG play good football, but will also bring the ethos of Bielsa’s coaching by making them work hard and be more disciplined.

Potillon told French sports daily L’Equipe: “At Tottenham, he let the talented players express themselves, but also brought in toughness.

“He is a bit like a child of Marcelo Bielsa.

“He makes his team play but he is also demanding on discipline.

“With him, Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe will perhaps get the ‘cojones’.”

Pochettino will be expected to win Ligue 1, but the real target for the Argentine is likely to be PSG winning the Champions League soon.