Eric Garcia has reached an agreement with Barcelona to rejoin the club following the expiry of his contract with Manchester City, with only one thing able to potentially halt the transfer.

The defender is keen to move to the Camp Nou and has turned down attempts by Manchester City to convince him to pen a new contract.

Barcelona tried to snap up Garcia in the last transfer window, but were unable to reach an agreement with Manchester City and have now ensured that Garcia will return to Spain.

The defender has an agreement on a five-year contract, negotiated through his agents, according to Sky Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano, but has not yet signed it and will only do so when the new Barcelona president is elected.

It is claimed that only potential changes by the next Barcelona president could prevent Garcia from joining the club in the summer.

Barcelona could try to negotiate an agreement with Manchester City to sign Garcia in the January window, which opens in just a few days’ time.

However, Manchester City have been in no mood to accept a knockdown price for the defender and it remains to be seen if they will change their stance.

His current deal at Manchester City is due to expire at the end of June 2021.