Marco Negri has declared his continuing love for Rangers, insisting that when he pulled on the Light Blue shirt he was guaranteed to be a fan for life.

Rangers signed Negri from Perugia in 1997 and he was an instant hit, scoring 33 goals in his first season with the Glasgow giants.

Negri made an impact during his time at the club and admits that he joined Rangers in order to experience the thrill of playing in the Champions League in the late 1990s.

He conceded that the move to Scotland could have gone wrong, but he felt at home at Rangers and playing at Ibrox was one of the best things he experienced during his playing career.

The Italian told Inside Futbol in an exclusive interview: “It was a wonderful experience.

“I was in the prime of my career when I chose to go to play in Scotland, because I believed it was a big chance to play in Champions League together with great footballers, like [Brian] Laudrup or [Paul] Gascoigne.

“It could have been a difficult choice, but the adaptation was excellent, because I scored in every game, moreover playing at Ibrox was crazy.”

Negri’s time at Rangers was disrupted by an injury he suffered in his eye and he admitted that he never felt the same when he returned to the pitch after recovering.

He concedes it was a difficult situation.

“On 5th January, I went to play squash with Sergio Porrini, my team-mate.

“It was the day off and I chose to play a game with him to train.

“Unfortunately I injured my eye and from that moment the situation changed: I hadn’t played for two months and when I returned to the pitch I was no longer the same.

“It was a difficult time.”

Negri remains a fan of Rangers and insists that wearing the shirt sealed his allegiance.

He added: “When you wear the shirt of Rangers, you become a fan of this team.”