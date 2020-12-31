Fiorentina could try to swap Leeds United and Torino target Christian Kouame for Spezia attacker M’Bala Nzola.

La Viola are admirers of Nzola and have noted his performances for Spezia, who he linked up with initially on loan in the 2020 January transfer window.

However, Fiorentina are not keen to splash the cash on Nzola and, according to Italian daily La Nazione, could try a player swap deal.

Fiorentina could look to offer Kouame in exchange for Nzola, with no money being involved in the deal.

However, Kouame has concrete interest from other clubs, which could complicate matters.

Leeds are claimed to be keen on the Ivorian, along with his team-mate Erick Pulgar, while Torino are also admirers of the hitman.

Torino would look to loan Kouame with an obligation to buy, while it remains unclear what type of deal Leeds could be in favour of to land him.

Fiorentina landed Kouame, 23, from Genoa on an initial loan before then making the forward’s move permanent.