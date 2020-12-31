The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has claimed that Emerson Palmieri had an agreement to move to Juventus last summer.

Emerson has been a bit-part player at Chelsea under Frank Lampard and was expected to return to Italy at the end of last season.

But no club came up with an offer that would have convinced Chelsea to let the player go during the last transfer window and he continued to be part of Lampard’s squad.

He was heavily linked with a move to Italy during the whole of the last transfer window and Joao Santos, the agent of Emerson’s Chelsea team-mate Jorginho, claimed that a deal was in place for him to return to Serie A.

He revealed that Emerson had an agreement in place with Juventus to move to Turin last summer.

Santos told Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss: “I know he had an agreement with Juventus in June.”

Emerson is again being linked with a move to Italy during the January transfer window.

Juventus and Inter are believed to be keeping tabs on him and even Napoli are reportedly in talks with intermediaries regarding a deal for the Chelsea full-back.