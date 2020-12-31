Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has lauded centre-back Pascal Struijk for his displays against Burnley and West Brom, and feels the defender is showing his best.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has had his centre-back options severely depleted in recent weeks, with Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch all sidelined.

He has had to shuffle Luke Ayling into the centre from right-back, while young Dutch defender Struijk has been slotted in alongside the experienced star.

Struijk, 21, has helped Leeds to keep back to back clean sheets and Whelan is pleased with what he has seen of him.

He feels Struijk adds physicality, which is needed in Cooper’s absence, while pointing to the clear difference in his game when he operates at centre-back, as opposed to in midfield; he has filled in for Kalvin Phillips on occasion.

“I think we needed that physicality back there. Without Liam Cooper we’re losing height, we’re losing some physical presence there, and he’s [Struijk] brought that right back in”, Whelan said after Leeds’ thrashing of West Brom on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think he’s been exceptional for the past two games.

“When we’re watching him in his natural habitat [of centre-back] you can see the confidence in him, he knows what he’s doing, his positioning, he battles well for the ball.

“He is one of these players you’re seeing the best of”, he added.

Leeds are next in action on Saturday when they take the trip to the capital to lock horns with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side.