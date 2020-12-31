Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister believes Ianis Hagi’s ability to take shots with both feet adds something different to the Gers attack.

Hagi has waited to get an opportunity to start games and he has made a big impact in his last three league appearances, underlining his claims to start regularly.

He scored in Rangers’ 3-0 win over St. Johnstone last week and also netted the only goal of the game in their 1-0 win over Hibernian at Ibrox on Boxing Day. Hagi then popped up with an assist in the 2-0 win at St Mirren.

The Romanian has made his presence felt in the Rangers attack in the last few games and McAllister believes his eye for a goal is definitely a positive to have for any team.

The Rangers assistant boss also highlighted his willingness to take on shots and feels his ability to be comfortable with both feet make him a potent player for the Gers forward line.

Asked what Hagi adds to the team, McAllister told Rangers TV: “He has definitely got an eye for a goal.

“He likes to take the responsibility of hitting a shot, of both sides as well.

“He takes it on his right side he looks comfortable and he takes it on his left-side he is comfortable.

“He takes on the responsibility of taking shots and that is great to see.”

The 22-year-old will be looking for Steven Gerrard to give him the vote to face rivals Celtic this weekend.