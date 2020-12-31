Hagi has waited to get an opportunity to start games and he has made a big impact in his last three league appearances, underlining his claims to start regularly.
He scored in Rangers’ 3-0 win over St. Johnstone last week and also netted the only goal of the game in their 1-0 win over Hibernian at Ibrox on Boxing Day. Hagi then popped up with an assist in the 2-0 win at St Mirren.
The Romanian has made his presence felt in the Rangers attack in the last few games and McAllister believes his eye for a goal is definitely a positive to have for any team.
The Rangers assistant boss also highlighted his willingness to take on shots and feels his ability to be comfortable with both feet make him a potent player for the Gers forward line.
Asked what Hagi adds to the team, McAllister told Rangers TV: “He has definitely got an eye for a goal.
“He likes to take the responsibility of hitting a shot, of both sides as well.
“He takes it on his right side he looks comfortable and he takes it on his left-side he is comfortable.
“He takes on the responsibility of taking shots and that is great to see.”
The 22-year-old will be looking for Steven Gerrard to give him the vote to face rivals Celtic this weekend.