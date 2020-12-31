Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford has admitted that stepping up to the Premier League left him relishing the chance to lock horns with Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

The 27-year-old has proved his doubters wrong so far and hit the back of the net ten times in the Premier League, nailing down his spot as the spearhead of Leeds’ attack.

He was handed an early trip to Anfield in the season and came up against Van Dijk, managing to find the back of the net as Leeds lost 4-3.

He admits he was looking forward to coming up against Van Dijk and the other big names in the top flight when promotion was clinched.

“To be honest, I was actually looking forward to playing against the big hitters if you like”, Bamford told Leeds United’s podcast.

“So, when playing against Liverpool in the first game, I was looking forward to playing against Van Dijk to see what it was like.”

Leeds have pushed up into mid-table in the Premier League after 16 games, but Bamford is clear that the main target for the Whites remains survival.

“I think first and foremost for the team it [the target] is going to be staying in the division.

“Every team that comes up says that’s the main aim, staying in the division.

“I think we are capable of more.

“To be honest I think we are capable of pushing further, but as the first season, the main thing is stay and then you can build from there.”

Leeds thrashed West Brom 5-0 away from home in their last game and face a test on Saturday when they head to the capital to meet Tottenham Hotspur.