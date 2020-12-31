Everton linked midfielder Sami Khedira has revealed that he is preparing himself physically for a potential move to the Premier League.

The German is not part of Juventus’ plans going forward and is expected to agree on a deal to terminate his contract with the club in order to move on in January.

The veteran midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to England in the January transfer window and Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that Everton are interested in signing him.

He recently asked Juventus for permission to explore a move to England and Khedira appears set on Premier League football.

Khedira claimed that he has putting extra work into his body to prepare himself for the high-intensity action of the Premier League in anticipation of a move to England at the start of 2021.

“The Premier League is still missing in my collection, to play there would be the icing on the cake”, the midfielder told The Athletic.

“There are fewer breaks in the game and many counter-attacks, but this is what I like.

“I’ve done a lot of extra sessions with fitness coaches to get myself ready for a higher pace and intensity.

“I’ve done extra sessions with fitness coaches to get myself ready for the pace and intensity in the Premier League.”

It remains to be seen whether Khedira’s hard work pays off and he earns a Premier League contract next month.