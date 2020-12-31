West Ham United coach Kevin Nolan has indicated that Bruno Fernandes will keep Manchester United in the Premier League title race this season, but he still feels that Liverpool are favourites to retain their crown.

Manchester United are three points behind Liverpool in the Premier League standings, having played a game fewer, and will be taking on the Reds at Anfield on 17th January in what could be a top of the table clash.

Nolan, who watched Manchester United beat West Ham from the touchline as part of David Moyes’ backroom staff, conceded that he was impressed with what he saw from the Red Devils.

He picked out Fernandes for praise and pointed out that Manchester United have been keeping pace with the top teams in the Premier League since his arrival.

The West Ham coach still believes Liverpool are the favourites to win the league, but he is certain that Manchester United and Manchester City will run them close in the title race.

Nolan said on Premier League TV after Liverpool’s draw with Newcastle: “I was very impressed with Manchester United.

“Bruno Fernandes for me with everything he has got, I would put him in the same bracket as Thiago [Alcantara] once he gets going.

“Since he has been there their record is really good in the Premier League.

“It’s going to be interesting and I don’t think Liverpool will have it all their own way.

“I still think Liverpool are the favourites, having played all three of them, and I think they will be followed closely by both Manchester clubs.”

Manchester United are in action on Friday night when they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford, as they look to close in on Liverpool.