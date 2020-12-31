Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that the Gunners’ priority in the January transfer window is reducing the size of their squad as he feels it is just too big.

Speculation has been rife over who Arsenal might sign in the January window, but they have already begun the process of offloading players, with Sead Kolasinac joining Schalke on loan.

Arteta feels Arsenal are carrying a large squad and hinted that they could not trim it as they wanted to during the last transfer window, meaning the work must be revisited next month.

The former midfielder insists that once players are out of the door in sufficient number, Arsenal will be able to look at whether there are opportunities to recruit in the positions they need.

“Well, we have a large squad, we knew that and a lot of things we wanted to do in the summer, we couldn’t accomplish for different reasons”, Arteta said at a press conference.

“There are some players that are going to go on loan, they are going to leave, and that’s the priority at the moment.

“We cannot sustain the numbers that we have in terms of substitutions.

“We are looking to do that and then we will see if we have the right opportunities in the positions that we need some more help.

“We are working with the club to find that.”

Arsenal are tipped to add Hertha Berlin defender Omar Rekik, who is set to undergo a medical with the club before slotting into the youth ranks.

They have also been linked with Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig.