Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti believes his side are prepared to be tested against West Ham and insists the Toffees are aware they can compete with the biggest teams in the Premier League.

Following a poor month of November, Everton improved in December and are unbeaten in the league this month, while scoring wins over Leicester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Merseyside outfit are sitting fourth in the league table going into 2021 and Ancelotti believes that his side have been playing well in recent weeks with some improved defensive performances.

He insisted that Everton have looked more confident and stressed that they are now prepared to compete with any team in the league.

Ancelotti is looking forward to setting up his side for a tough test against West Ham at Goodison Park on Friday evening.

Reflecting on a positive December, the Everton boss said in a press conference: “We did well honestly.

“The games that seemed were difficult – Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal – we did really well. We found solidity at the back after a difficult month of November and we are pleased.

“We know that we can compete.

“We have improved our confidence and believe.

“And we are ready to be tested again against West Ham.”

Everton have had a full week to prepare for the West Ham fixture as their game against Manchester City on Monday night was cancelled.