Roma have held talks with Jeremie Frimpong’s agent as they continue to explore a swoop for the Celtic defender.

Frimpong has been linked with a potential switch to Italian outfit Roma, who have noted his displays and progression at Neil Lennon’s Scottish champions.

The Giallorossi are continuing to hold an interest in Frimpong and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they have been in touch with his agent, holding talks.

It is claimed that Celtic have set an asking price for the Dutchman and would be looking to earn €12m from his departure.

Roma though could face competition for Frimpong, who was in the shop window during Celtic’s Europa League campaign.

It remains to be seen if Roma will test Celtic with a proposal for Frimpong when the January transfer window opens in a matter of days.

The right-back has clocked 26 appearances for Celtic over the course of the season so far, providing five assists for his team-mates.

Frimpong could start for Celtic this coming weekend when they take on rivals Rangers, and Roma may be watching on with interest as they mull a move.