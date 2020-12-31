Napoli will have to sell at least one player before they can make a move for Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri during the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Emerson wants to play more football in 2021 and has been left frustrated by a lack of game time at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard.

The defender would be open to a return to Italy in the winter window and several clubs from Serie A, where his stock is high, have been vying for his signature.

Juventus and Inter have been keeping tabs on him and Napoli are reportedly in talks with intermediaries to set up a deal for Emerson next month.

But they have not made a concrete move for him and, according to Italian daily La Repubblica, they will have to sell at least one player before signing Emerson.

Napoli will need to raise funds and make space on their wage bill before they can move for the Chelsea star in the winter window.

The Serie A giants are considering selling full-back Faouzi Ghoulam in January and are also willing to listen to offers for Mario Rui.

Emerson is waiting for concrete offers to land on his table before taking a call on whether to leave Chelsea.

The Blues are keen to sell him and could be prepared to loan him out if the arrangement includes an obligatory purchase clause.