Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has revealed that he was surprised to hear Tony Pulis saying that the squad did not buy into his methods.

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Championship strugglers parted ways with the former Crystal Palace and West Brom manager after just ten games in charge.

Chansiri, while clarifying his decision, said that the veteran manager did not make him comfortable and he felt that his existing staff could do the job much better than Pulis.

The owner also felt that his side needed to play with two strikers, while Pulis played with just one, and failed to make the squad buy into his tactics.

“He said the squad didn’t buy into his methods”, Chansiri said at a press conference on Thursday.

“That surprised me. He told me he could play many styles depending on the opponent.

“He didn’t make me feel comfortable. I made a decision to sack him because I feel that my people can do better.

“We need to play attacking football.

“We need to play two strikers, not 5-4-1.

“We changed the plan after [Pulis left]; we played more attacking.”

The Owls did not allow the sacking of Pulis to affect them as they brushed aside Middlesbrough to register a 2-1 win.

Sheffield Wednesday are now three points from safety in the Championship and are next in action against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.