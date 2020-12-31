Noel Whelan believes that Tottenham Hotspur will understand that Leeds United pose a lot of danger for them this weekend.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been talked up as title contenders in the Premier League this season, however they are without a win in their last four league games and have slipped to seventh in the table, just three points above eleventh placed Leeds.

Spurs will start as favourites to see off Leeds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Whelan is sure that Mourinho’s men will not expect a routine win.

He thinks Spurs will have noted Leeds’ 5-0 win at West Brom on Tuesday and be wary of the Whites and the danger they pose.

“Tottenham won’t be looking at that game thinking foregone conclusion, three points”, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“They will know the strengths of this side, they will have been watching this game [against West Brom].

“They will see a lot of danger from this Leeds United side that they are going to have to contend with.

“Likewise Tottenham for us, they are a top four side.”

The two clubs last met in a league fixture in 2004, when Tottenham edged out Leeds 2-1 at White Hart Lane; Leeds’ last win at Tottenham came in 2001.