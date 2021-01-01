AC Milan are continuing to keep a close watch on the situation of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

The former Paris Saint-Germain hitman was linked with a move away from Celtic Park over the course of the last transfer window, but ended up staying put.

His desire to remain in Scotland has been a subject of debate and the striker could look for the exit door soon.

He continues to have interest from Italy, where Italian giants AC Milan are keeping tabs on him, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

The Rossoneri are firm admirers of Edouard, but it is claimed Celtic would want €30m to sell him.

The situation could change in the summer, when Edouard will have run down another six months of his contract at Celtic.

AC Milan want to bring in a young striker as they are aware of their reliance on 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Rossoneri sit on top of the Serie A table at present, one point clear of rivals Inter.