Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill has indicated that signing Matthew Pennington from Everton on loan was a no brainer.

The League One side have raided Goodison Park to snap up the defender on a loan deal running until the end of the season, bolstering their defensive options.

Cotterill is delighted to land a defender who not only has Championship experience, but is also capable of playing in three of four positions along the back four.

The Shrewsbury boss also has no doubts about the 26-year-old’s character.

He told his club’s official site: “Matthew wants to play games and he has experience in the Championship.

“He’s a good type that will get along well with our dressing room – I don’t have any worries about him integrating.

“We are quite light in the central defensive area and at right back. I felt it was an area we needed to address.

“Matthew can definitely fulfil that. He can play right-side centre back, left-side centre back and in the middle. Anywhere in the three, he fits”, Cotterill added.

Pennington has had loan spells away from Everton at Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City, Walsall, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Hull City.