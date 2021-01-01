Celtic have had initial contact from Premier League strugglers West Brom over midfielder Olivier Ntcham, according to Sky Sports.

The Bhoys were tipped to lose a number of players during the last transfer window and could be tested with offers for several stars this month.

Former Manchester City midfielder Ntcham is attracting attention and West Brom have made initial contact with Celtic over a potential deal to take him to the Hawthorns.

Baggies boss Sam Allardyce has zeroed in on the player and Celtic are now aware of their interest.

However, West Brom are not alone in being keen on Ntcham and it is claimed that a number of clubs in the midfielder’s native France are also interested.

Celtic have handed Ntcham just seven starts in the Scottish Premiership this season and following the emergence of David Turnbull and Ismaila Soro, could opt to cash in on him.

Ntcham is under contract until 2022 and if Celtic do not sell this month then his value could decrease, with just a year left on his deal by the summer.

The Frenchman has won three Scottish Premiership titles during his time at Parkhead.