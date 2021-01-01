Celtic are looking to sign Preston North End midfielder Ben Pearson on a pre-contractual agreement this month, according to Sky Sports News.

Neil Lennon is aiming to bolster his options and the Bhoys have zeroed in on Pearson as a potential recruit.

It is claimed that initial contact has been made as Celtic look to convince the midfielder to put pen to paper to a pre-contractual agreement, with his Preston deal set to expire in the summer.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester United’s youth academy, but failed to establish himself in the first team at Old Trafford and joined Preston in 2016.

He is a key man at Deepdale and is one of a clutch of players at the club with contracts set to expire in the summer.

Boss Alex Neil is keen for clarity over a number of stars and it remains to be seen if Pearson might snub interest from Celtic to pen a fresh Preston deal.

Pearson has now clocked a total of 165 appearances at Preston and 158 in the cut and thrust of the Championship.

The midfielder has been capped by England up to Under-20 level.