Jorginho’s agent has claimed that the midfielder would be happy to return to Italy, but only after his contract expires with Chelsea.

The 29-year-old midfielder is no longer a certainty in the Chelsea line-up under Frank Lampard and has made just seven appearances in the starting eleven this season in the Premier League.

Lampard has opted for the dynamism that N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic bring to his side over Jorginho, leading to speculation over the midfielder’s future.

There have been murmurs that the midfielder could be ready to return to Italy, where he had success at Napoli and he has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea.

Joao Santos, his agent, claimed that while the midfielder would be keen to return to his homeland, it is only likely to happen once his contract with Chelsea expires in 2023.

“Jorginho has two years left on his contract with Chelsea”, he told Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss.

“At the end of his contract, he would be happy to return to Italy.”

Jorginho has made 115 appearances for Chelsea and has won the Europa League with the club.