Liverpool could face competition from rivals Manchester United for the signature of highly-rated defender Ozan Kabak, it has been claimed in Italy.

Jurgen Klopp looks set to be forced into the transfer market this month after losing all his three senior centre-backs to injury.

Liverpool had four senior centre-backs last season, but opted not to replace Dejan Lovren after selling him to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

They have been tipped to swoop for Schalke 20-year-old defender Kabak, who is also on AC Milan’s radar, this month, but could face competition from fierce rivals Manchester United.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Manchester United are keen on Kabak and are eyeing him to inject youth into their central defensive options.

The Red Devils see Kabak as a player with big potential and could make a move to take him to Old Trafford.

Clubs interested in Kabak also believe they could snap him up for a bargain price in this month’s transfer window.

Schalke are struggling financially and are ready to cash in on the defender in order to help balance the books.