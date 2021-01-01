Everton target Sami Khedira is keen to speak to a number of clubs as he considers moving to the Premier League, according to German daily Bild.

Juventus are keen to terminate Khedira’s contract this month and allow him to move on to pastures new.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is interested in taking the midfielder to Goodison Park if a deal which works can be found between all parties.

Khedira is now in England to hold talks with Everton, but it is claimed that the midfielder is also keen to speak to other clubs.

He could hold talks with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur as he seeks to assess the full extent of his options in the Premier League, as well as what is on offer elsewhere.

The midfielder has not featured for Juventus this season and his contract in Turin is due to expire in the summer.

Juventus though want to shift him off the books early to save on his wages and a contract termination is expected to be agreed.

Khedira, who has also turned out for Stuttgart and Real Madrid, is due to turn 34 years old in April.