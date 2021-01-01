Jose Mourinho believes there will be no surprise for his Tottenham Hotspur team in terms of the version of Leeds United that will turn up on Saturday.

Mourinho’s Spurs are set to lock horns with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their opening top flight game of the new year on Saturday.

Tottenham have dropped to seventh in the standings from the top, following a winless run in their last four top flight games, while Leeds come into the encounter on the back of two consecutive wins, with a 5-0 thrashing of West Bromwich Albion in their latest outing.

Mourinho, who is aware of the style of football employed by Marcelo Bielsa, knows what to expect from their upcoming opponents and is of the view that the Leeds that turn up will be the Leeds that have been on display all season.

Asked about his team’s upcoming opponents, Mourinho told a press conference: “I think the Leeds that turns up is the Leeds.

“Everybody knows the team they are, everybody knows the way they like to play and that’s it.

“I don’t think we’ll have any surprise in relation to the way they want to play their game.”

The Portuguese also expressed his dissatisfaction over how late postponements have disrupted his team’s season, having seen their midweek game against Fulham called off.

“Of course, we were preparing ourselves for that match and of course we didn’t play and that is disruptive of what is a week of work.

“The training sessions before that of course they would be different if we were going to play that game.”

Spurs will be well rested after getting the entire week off and will be hoping to get their season back on track by ensuring Leeds leave the capital empty handed come Saturday.