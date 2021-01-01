Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has revealed that he looks up to Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk and vowed he will work hard to one day reach his level.

Struijk arrived at Elland Road in January 2018, leaving Dutch giants Ajax’s Under-19 set-up and linking up with Leeds Under-23s, where he has risen to become part of Marcelo Bielsa’s first team.

Though donning a Liverpool shirt, Struijk looks up to his countryman Van Dijk and draws inspiration from him to pursue similar levels of success in his own career.

Struijk revealed that he aspires to one day play at the level the Champions League and Premier League winner plays at, while also picking out Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong as two other players that inspire him to push harder.

The Netherlands is a breeding ground for world class talents who make it at top teams across the world, according to Struijk, and he vowed he will work hard to be counted amongst the best players that have come out of his homeland.

Asked how much other Dutch players, who have done well in big leagues, inspire him, Struijk told LUTV: “I would like to see myself playing at the same level as Van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong.

“All the players that come from, not just Ajax, but just overall the Dutch players.

“I want to be part of them.

“So, I will make sure that I work hard to get to that level.”

Struijk and Van Dijk faced each other in the season opener of the current campaign as Liverpool hosted Leeds at Anfield, with the home team taking all the spoils in a tightly contested 4-3 thriller.