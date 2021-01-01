Chelsea loan star Marc Guehi is pleased with his stint at Swansea City, but feels he needs to take nothing for granted as he continues to look for regular game time under Steve Cooper at the Liberty Stadium.

The man from Chelsea has been an integral member of Cooper’s Swansea outfit this season, featuring in 19 of his side’s 22 league games and helping them build an impressive defensive record.

Swansea, sitting in third spot, have let in just 12 goals in 22 Championship matches, eight goals fewer than leaders Norwich City and nine goals fewer than second placed Brentford.

The 20-year-old insists that he is enjoying every bit of his involvement with the Championship side though he is not looking too far ahead and taking things game by game.

“I’m just enjoying it at the moment”, Guehi told his club’s official site.

“Game by game, I’m taking everything in my stride. I’m not taking anything for granted.

“We’ve got a really good squad, so I must make sure I stay on top of my game.”

Guehi insists that competition for places is fierce at Swansea and he is determined to try to take every opportunity that he is given.

“The boys challenging to get in the team are making it hard for me as well.

“I try to take every opportunity and I’m really enjoying the chance of getting that at Swansea.

“That’s credit to the team, credit to how we’re playing and the coaches we have; it’s credit to everyone.”

The defender will be looking to kick on at Swansea and impress Chelsea with his development ahead of a return to Stamford Bridge.