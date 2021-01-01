Rangers skipper James Tavernier believes his side can still make home advantage count against Celtic despite no fans being allowed inside Ibrox on Saturday.

The Gers will face their bitter rivals in what will be their second meeting of the season, with the first one ending in a 2-0 win for Steven Gerrard’s side.

As it was the last time around, the game will be played inside an empty stadium and Tavernier admits that Rangers will miss having their supporters backing them.

But he still feels there is an advantage in being at Ibrox and is hoping it counts.

“You are going to miss the fans playing at home, but it is our pitch and we are more familiar with the surroundings”, Tavernier told a press conference.

“It may work in our favour, but it is a game of football.

“I have played many times in these games but it comes down to who wants it more on the day.

“We have got to approach it right and start the game off right.”

Rangers know that beating Celtic could all but end the title race due to the 19-point advantage they would then enjoy over their rivals in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic have three games in hand on Rangers, but even if they were to win them all, defeat on Saturday would still see them double digits behind the Gers.