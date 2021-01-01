Fixture: Everton vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton have revealed their team and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with West Ham United at Goodison Park.

Everton have risen up to fourth in the league standings and taking all three points tonight would move them up to second and just a point behind leaders and rivals Liverpool.

The Toffees boast the third best record in the Premier League taken over the last six games, with four wins, one draw and a single defeat.

Everton will start as favourites to improve that record and have already beaten West Ham this season, winning an EFL Cup tie 4-1.

In goal, Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford, while at the back he opts to play Seamus Coleman and Ben Godfrey as full-backs, with Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate slotting into central defence.

Further up the pitch the Everton boss goes with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Davies in midfield, while Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson play. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are the goal threats.

Ancelotti has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including James Rodriguez and Andre Gomes.

Everton Team vs West Ham United

Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Godfrey, Doucoure, Davis, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Olsen, Lossl, Keane, Tosun, Nkounkou, Rodriguez, Gomes, Gordon, Branthwaite