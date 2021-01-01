Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is not expecting any new additions to his squad in the transfer window and admits he would be surprised by fresh faces.

Mourinho made no less than eight additions to his squad in the last transfer window, by roping in players through permanent transfers and loan signings.

The Portuguese added new talents to all his departments and could once again dip in the transfer talent pool with the winter window now open.

However, Mourinho has revealed that he is not expecting any new additions to his squad in the current window owing to the changed football landscape.

The Tottenham boss acknowledged that his team made a big effort in the summer to try to build a good squad and stressed he would be surprised if someone new arrived.

Asked about potential January transfers, Mourinho told a press conference: “Not expecting.

“Times are not easy.

“If something good happens to us it would be a big surprise for me.

“One thing is to analyse; another thing is to demand for something which I never do.

“Another thing is to ask for, and I won’t do that.”

Spurs could though lose players in the January window and there have been question marks raised over whether Gedson Fernandes will cut short his loan stint.