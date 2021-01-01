Leeds United starlet Pascal Struijk has revealed that playing as a centre-back is more natural to him than playing in midfield, but he is happy to slot into defensive midfield if needed.

Struijk’s versatility as a player is a quality Marcelo Bielsa has banked on in the current campaign whenever he needs an additional set of hands at the centre-back as well as the defensive midfield position.

With his team currently shorthanded at the defensive department, the 21-year-old partnered Luke Ayling in the middle of the Leeds’ backline in their last two league games, while also clocking up minutes in the defensive midfield role earlier in the campaign.

Struijk revealed that he feels more comfortable playing at the back than in midfield because he has more experience plying his trade as a part of the backline.

Asked which position feels more natural to him, Struijk told LUTV: “Well I have to say, I have played longer as a centre-back, so that obviously feels more comfortable.

“But I do not mind playing as a centre-mid.”

The Dutchman added that the two years he spent at Eredivisie giants Ajax’s academy helped with his positional sense, which aids him when he is asked to play in the ‘highly demanding’ midfield.

“I think from playing in the Ajax academy, I have got [the right] positioning, the positioning game or like the controlling of the ball, that as well.

“So, I think playing as a defensive mid is not that much of a problem, but it asks a lot because the standards are very high in the Premier League. “

Leeds are up against Tottenham Hotspur in their first game of the new year at the weekend and Bielsa could yet again start Struijk at centre-back as both Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente are doubtful, while Robin Koch is recovering following going under the knife owing to a knee injury.