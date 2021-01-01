Liverpool and Everton could face a tough battle landing Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer in this month’s transfer window, as Torino are not keen to sell him and consider him a key man.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on roping in a new centre-back in the current transfer window, with his defensive department currently shorthanded due to long term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, while Joel Matip is now also out of action.

Torino centre-back Bremer has popped up on Klopp’s radar and it is claimed that the German tactician is interested in snapping him up this month.

But Liverpool could have to fend off domestic rivals should they choose to swoop for the Brazilian, as Everton are also keeping tabs on him.

However, both Premier League clubs could face a battle to land him as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Torino are not willing to part ways with Bremer in January.

The Serie A outfit are looking to overhaul their squad in the current window, but Bremer is one player that they are keen to hold on to.

Both Liverpool and Everton are claimed to be prepared to sit at the negotiating table for the centre-back’s signature, but he is in Torino coach Marco Giampaolo’s long-term plans for the future of the club.

Bremer is a fixture in Giampaolo’s squad, starting eleven of Torino’s 14 league games so far this season.

The Brazilian joined from Atletico Mineiro in 2018.