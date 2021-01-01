Fixture: Everton vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side at Goodison Park this evening.

David Moyes’ side sit in tenth spot in the Premier League with 23 points from their 16 games and beating Everton today would move the Hammers level on points with sides from ninth placed Southampton to fifth placed Aston Villa, in a congested table.

Moyes must make do without defender Arthur Masuaku, who has had surgery on his knee.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while in defence Moyes opts to deploy Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs. Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna provide the central pairing.

In midfield, Moyes will look towards Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, while Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma support Sebastien Haller.

The West Ham boss has options on the bench if needed this evening, including Michail Antonio and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Everton

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Bowen, Benrahma, Haller

Substitutes: Randolph, Johnson, Diop, Balbuena, Noble, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Antonio