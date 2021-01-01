Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has dismissed thoughts that this weekend’s Old Firm clash against Celtic is one which is making the Gers feel the pressure.

The Gers currently hold a 16-point lead in the Scottish Premiership over second placed Celtic, although the Hoops have three games in hand.

Gerrard’s men came out on top earlier in the campaign when both clubs clashed at Celtic Park, with a 2-0 win, and Rangers will be keen on not letting the visitors cut into their lead in the weekend’s clash at Ibrox.

The 40-year-old insists that his team are not feeling any unnecessary pressure going into the game and are seeing the clash as an opportunity to further strengthen their position as league leaders by executing their game plan and getting a good result.

“We don’t see it as pressure, we see it as an opportunity and are focused on the game plan to go and execute”, Gerard told a press conference.

“It is an opportunity to take three points and make our position stronger.”

The Rangers boss is of the view that the only reason his team struggled towards the second half of previous campaigns is because they were simply not the best version of themselves.

“People try to blame the winter breaks or Dubai as the reason for the poor results after the Old Firm but it is a load of nonsense. “The reality is we simply were not the best version of ourselves.”

Both Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield are ruled out of Saturday’s encounter, but Gerrard will back his squad to get the job done.