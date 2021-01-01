Former Premier League full-back Stephen Warnock thinks that Everton will need to learn from their 1-0 defeat against West Ham United.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees were looking to continue their good form in the Premier League encounter at Goodison Park, but went down to an 86th minute Tomas Soucek goal for the visitors.

In a game of few chances for either side, a draw looked set to be the end result until an effort from Aaron Cresswell, which deflected off Yerry Mina, found its way to Soucek, who finished.

Warnock believes that when having an off day Everton should have made sure not to lose the game and is sure that they must learn from the experience.

“The big thing from an Everton point of view is when you’re in a game like this, don’t lose it”, Warnock said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“You’re not playing well, your key players haven’t performed. The best thing to do is take a point and regroup.

“It’s something the Everton players will have to learn from. Stay in the game and be difficult to beat if it’s not your day”, he added.

The defeat means Everton remain fourth in the Premier League on 29 points, while West Ham have moved on to 26 points in tenth in what is a congested league table.