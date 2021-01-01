Ezgjan Alioski insists that Leeds United know they will travel to Tottenham Hotspur as underdogs, but is clear they will not change the approach that has served them well so far this season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have continued to play high intensity, attacking football, no matter who their opponents so far in the Premier League.

They have conceded the second most number of goals in the division, but have also registered impressive wins such as their 5-0 crushing of West Brom in their last game, and sit comfortably in mid-table.

Leeds head to Tottenham on Saturday and Alioski is clear that the Whites will head to the capital as underdogs in the game.

However, he feels Jose Mourinho’s men represent a challenge for Leeds to get stuck into and feels that if the Whites act as a team they can compete.

“We go there. We know it is Tottenham and they are the favourites”, Alioski was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It’s nice for us to take this challenge against these big teams and to try to play the football that we play against them and to try to show them that even we can do something against the big teams.

“We know they are strong and the better team individually but if we go there strong like a team all together – that makes us really strong too.

“We will go there like a team and to do the best.

“We will see.

“We know Tottenham is Tottenham.”

Mourinho’s Tottenham are without a win in any of their last four league games and will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday at the expense of Leeds.