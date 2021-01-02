Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville believes Anthony Martial will need to be more consistent in order to help the Red Devils to win the league this season.

Martial scored only his second league goal of the season on Friday night in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side went level on points with Liverpool.

The Frenchman has struggled up front for the Red Devils and has netted just five goals in 18 appearances for the club in all competitions in the ongoing campaign.

Neville stressed that Martial needs to be more consistent and score more if Manchester United are to win the league title as they cannot depend on just a few players to hit the back of the net.

The former Red Devil wants the forward to show more ruthlessness in front of the net and go on a scoring run in order to be more confident.

Neville said on Premier League TV after the game: “He is someone who needs to score more goals.

“He needs to score ten to 15 [league] goals a season.

“He needs to be up that mark for United to have any chance of winning the league as you can’t just rely on [Marcus] Rashford and [Bruno] Fernandes to score the goals.

“He needs to be hitting those type of figures.

“I’d like to see him be a little more ruthless.

“Hopefully now he will now get a run of form, run of games and a run of rhythm.

“He looks fitter and I want to see him go on a run of scoring goals.”

Martial enjoyed his most fruitful season in terms of scoring goals last season, netting 23 goals in all competitions.