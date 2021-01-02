Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton has joked that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should be banned from shooting unless he is presented with a simple finish just yards from goal.

The midfielder played for Spurs in their 3-0 win over Leeds United at home on Saturday, clocking the full 90 minutes in the league encounter.

He had an opportunity in the latter stages of the game after a good move from Spurs, but his effort was a poor one and easily cleared by Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Ashton, commentating on the game for talkSPORT, believes that Hojbjerg’s finishing ability is not the best and suggested the midfielder needs to be banned from shots unless he is presented with a simple finish in front of goal..

The former Premier League striker said: “Lovely little bit of intricate football though between Hojberg and [Harry] Kane. Then when it found [Matt] Doherty he did brilliantly, faked the shot. Hojbjerg again with an opportunity, but he just doesn’t look right, he doesn’t.”

And just a minute later, he added: “I’ve decided. Hojbjerg, unless it’s a five-yard passed finish into the goal, he should be banned from shooting.”

Hojbjerg scored just five goals in 134 appearances for previous club Southampton and is yet to get off the mark in 25 appearances for Spurs.

The Denmark international helped Spurs move up to third place in the Premier League with their win over Leeds and Jose Mourinho’s men are now just four points off second placed Manchester United and league leaders Liverpool, respectively.