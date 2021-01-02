Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in a Premier League clash this afternoon.

Spurs are without a win in their last four league games, something which has seen them slip down to seventh and seven points off league leaders Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho’s side saw their meeting with Fulham postponed however and as a result have had extra time to prepare for the visit of Leeds.

Forward Gareth Bale is absent due to a calf injury.

Mourinho picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he opts to deploy Matt Doherty and Ben Davies as full-backs, with Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier in the centre.

Further up the pitch, Mourinho selects Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks, while Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Spurs have options on the bench if changes need to be made, including Gedson Fernandes and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leeds United

Lloris (c), Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Rodon, Reguilon, Tanganga, Gedson, Sissoko, Alli, Lucas, Vinicius