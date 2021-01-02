Jose Mourinho has expressed his disappointment at Sergio Reguilon, Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso breaking virus rules to attend a Christmas party with West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini.

The four Premier League players were pictured as part of a large group of people at Lo Celso’s home, breaking rules as they live in tier 4 area London.

Mourinho insists that the players are all fully educated on what to expect and, zeroing in on Reguilon, admits he was under the impression that the Spaniard was spending Christmas alone and as such bought the new arrival a Portuguese piglet as a gift.

He is clear that the club and himself are disappointed with the actions of the three players involved, dubbing it a “negative surprise”.

“As a club we feel disappointed because we gave the club all the conditions and we are not happy. It was a negative surprise for us”, Mourinho told his post match press conference after Spurs beat Leeds United 3-0.

“I gave him [Reguilon] a gift. An amazing gift. Portuguese piglet which is amazing for Portuguese and Spanish, I gave him because I was told he was going to spend Christmas on his own.

“He was not alone as you can see.”

It remains to be seen what internal action Tottenham will take against the players for breaching the rules, and how Mourinho feels about Reguilon in particular.

On the pitch, Mourinho led Spurs to a comfortable 3-0 win over Leeds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, moving his side up to third spot in the Premier League standings.