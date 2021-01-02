Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has commented on transfer talk linking winger Julian Brandt with Arsenal.

Arsenal have been credited with holding an interest in Brandt as they look towards strengthening their squad after they offload fringe players this month; they have already shipped Sead Kolasinac to Schalke on loan.

Dortmund could be tested with a bid for the 24-year-old during this month’s transfer window and Zorc admits that he has heard about the transfer speculation.

However, Zorc insists that no one has been in touch with him over Brandt and as such he cannot be drawn on the transfer chatter.

“I have read that [Arsenal being linked with Brandt] too”, he was quoted as saying by German outlet Sportbuzzer.

“I cannot say more about that.

“Nobody got in touch, there is nothing on the table.”

Brandt has lost his regular spot in the Dortmund side in recent months and has struggled to live up to expectations at the Ruhr giants.

Dortmund splashed out €25m to capture the winger from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2019 and it remains to be seen if they could look to cash in if Arsenal come to the table with a solid bid.