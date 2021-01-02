Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to fierce rivals Celtic in a crunch Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.

The Gers head into the Old Firm clash boasting a 16-point lead at the top of the table, although Celtic do have three games in hand.

Steven Gerrard’s side ran out 2-0 winners in the earlier meeting between the two teams in the Scottish Premiership this season and will start as favourites to book another victory today.

Gerrard is without midfield pair Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield.

Allan McGregor slots in between the sticks for Rangers at Ibrox, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. In central defence, Connor Goldson partners Leon Balogun.

In midfield, Gerrard lines up with Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo, while Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe support Alfredo Morelos.

If Gerrard needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Cedric Itten and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Kamara, Aribo, Davis, Roofe, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Helander, Patterson, Zungu, Barker, Hagi, Defoe, Itten