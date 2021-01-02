Michael Owen has admitted that he remains sceptical about Manchester United’s chances of winning the league title and feels they are still a step behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Manchester United earned three more points with a win over Aston Villa on Friday night, which took them level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, while they are seven points better off than Manchester City, albeit having played two games more.

Not many expected Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to be in the title mix following a poor start to the campaign, but a run of ten games without a defeat, including eight wins, have put them right into the conversation.

Owen admits that Manchester United are in the race but he is not sure that they are good enough to go on and win the league title this season as he feels Liverpool and Manchester City are more complete.

However, he did concede that the Red Devils could surprise by winning the league considering the enigmatic nature of the ongoing campaign.

The former striker said on Premier League TV after the win over Aston Villa: “They are right in the mix, no question about it. They are joint top, in second on goal difference.

“But are they as rounded as Liverpool or Manchester City? I still think they are a step behind and I still think it will be a struggle for them to win the title.

“[However] the way they are playing, especially in this season of all seasons, anything is possible.”

Manchester United will be again in league action on 12th January when they will take on Burnley at Turf Moor.