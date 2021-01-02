Phil Neville believes that it is Manchester United who pose the biggest threat to Liverpool keeping hold of their Premier League title this season.

Manchester United went level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table on Friday night when they beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Liverpool won their first league title in 30 years last season and are looking to go level on number of titles won with Manchester United by winning their 20th top flight title this term.

But Manchester United have emerged as title challengers in the ongoing season and are looking to spring a surprise by winning a 21st league title in the ongoing campaign.

Neville is excited to see Manchester United in the title mix, but is of the view that Liverpool are still the favourites to win the Premier League.

However, he does believe that the Red Devils will be the biggest threat to Liverpool in the title race.

Neville said on Premier League TV after Manchester United’s win over Aston Villa: “This is where you start thinking about and looking at every game and what do you need to do.

“There is still a long way to go and I know I am a bit excited because we are joint top of the Premier League, but ultimately there is a long way to go.

“There is still a lot this team need to do, but you are talking about the threat to Liverpool, and they are the best team in the league in my opinion.

“I think the biggest threat comes from Manchester United.”

Manchester United have not competed for the league title in any meaningful way since winning it in the 2012/13 season.