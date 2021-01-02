Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named his matchday squad that will take on Tottenham Hotspur in an away Premier League game in north London this afternoon.

With back-to-back wins under their belt, Bielsa’s side are coming into the game in some form and they will be hoping to prove themselves against one of the top sides in the league.

Mateusz Klick has retained his place in the line-up despite suggestions that he might not be fit enough to be in the starting eleven today.

Luke Ayling will continue to play at the heart of their defence in the absence of fit centre-backs, along with Pascal Struijk, and Stuart Dallas will play as the right-back in a back four.

Patrick Bamford will continue to lead the line with Rodrigo, Jack Harrison and Raphinha expected to provide creativity behind the lone frontman.

Douglas Costa, Pablo Hernandez and Ian Poveda are some of the options Bielsa has on the bench today at Tottenham.

Leeds United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Stuijk, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Jenkins, Casey, Huggins, Cresswell, Shackleton, Costa, Hernandez, Poveda