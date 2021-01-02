Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has dismissed thoughts that Rangers could fall apart in the second half of the season as they did last year, letting the Bhoys close the gap.

Rangers are now 19 points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table after beating them 1-0 at Ibrox on Saturday; Celtic do still have three games in hand.

Steven Gerrard’s men imploded last season after beating Celtic and Bhoys fans are hoping a similar meltdown happens at Ibrox in the coming months.

Former Celtic star Wilson though has insisted that the current Rangers side are a different animal and there is little to suggest that they will experience another collapse.

He said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “It’s a totally different Rangers side and the manager is totally different.

“He showed his celebrations last year and he learned that that was a mistake. This season very muted celebrations, but there’s just a professionalism about everything now.

“They aren’t getting ahead of themselves and they will celebrate when the job’s done.

“Ten points is absolutely huge and Celtic still have to win their three games in hand to get it to that stage.

“This Rangers team don’t look like slipping up any time soon like they did last year”, Wilson added.

Rangers also boast a superior goal difference to Celtic, having a plus 52 goal difference, while Celtic are plus 30.